Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada today

Vijayawada: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening. Barricading works have been made for the passing of the vehicle of the PM.

The Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, PHD Rama Krishna reviewed the security arrangements. He organised a meeting with the police officials and issued instructions to the officials to take all kinds of measures to ensure foolproof security for the prime minister during his visit to the city.

Six IPS officers will supervise the security arrangements in the city. Seven DCP/SPs, 22 additional DCPs, 50 ACPs, 136 inspectors, 250 Sub-inspectors of police and nearly 5000 police personnel take part in bandobust duty. Armed Reserve police, APSP, paramilitary personnel and other police will attend the duty.

CP asked the officials to prevent traffic jams in the city and ensure smooth passing of vehicles in other parts of the city. Vehicles will not be allowed on MG Road from 6 pm to 8 pm. BJP leaders and functionaries are eagerly waiting for the road show and to greet the Prime Minister in the city.