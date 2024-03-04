MP Kesineni Nani exudes confidence of hat-trick

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and YSRCP leader Kesineni Nani has recalled that he got good majority in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 and expressed confidence that he would get similar majority again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said the YSRCP government had developed the West constituency and the voters would support him and elect him as the MP of Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that he would also get good majority in Mylavaram and Tiruvuru Assembly constituencies as he has a large number of supporters there. Addressing the media at the party office in Vijayawada on Sunday, Nani said the YSRCP in-charge Shaik Asif will contest from the West constituency.

He said the party would not replace Asif in the constituency. Nani criticised former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for taking 33,000 acres from farmers in Amaravati but constructing only temporary Secretariat and Assembly buildings there.

He said he had brought Rs 400 crore from the Central government for construction of drainage system in Vijayawada. He said he was ready for a debate with Chandrababu Naidu on the development of Vijayawada. He asked the YSRCP workers to explain to the people on the development works done by CM Y S Jagan during the last five years.

Nani said CM Y S Jagan had facilitated political growth of leaders and women belonging to the Backward Classes. The Chief Minister made a woman leader as ZP chairperson of erstwhile Krishna district.