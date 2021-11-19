Mukesh Kumar Meena new Secretary of Commercial Taxes

Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday assumed charge as Secretary, Commercial Taxes department, Government of Andhra Pradesh at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. He will hold the additional charge as the secretary of the department of Industries.

Later, briefing the media Mukesh Kumar Meena said that he would try to increase the tax collection. He made it clear that he would act tough with the defaulters of the taxes and added that action plan would be made to overcome the problems being faced in implementation of GST.