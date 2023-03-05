Nadendla hints at major decisions at JSP's Machilipatnam meet

The 10th formation day meeting of Jana Sena Party which is slated for March 14 at Machilipatnam is going to herald significant changes in the state politics, said party political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar. He called upon the people to fight together to dethrone the "autocratic" incumbent Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. "Pressing a button is not meant to be welfare, but having a mindset of responding to the problems of people is real welfare," he said referring to Chief Minister pressing buttons to disburse benefits of welfare schemes.





He addressed a meeting of Jana Sena leaders and activists of erstwhile West Godavari district at Bhimavaram on Saturday. Manohar said the YSRCP government was afraid of Jana Sena on seeing the courage and perseverance of its leaders and activists. He said that if Jana Sena is to form a government, the party must be strengthened in both Godavari districts. He further informed that party chief Pawan Kalyan had faced many insults and obstacles when he founded the party in 2014 and he had only Rs 7 lakh at hand at that time, he added. "Despite facing so many hardships, Pawan Kalyan has been bearing responsibilities of the party on his shoulders for the past nine years, , and it is high time to take the party forward and strengthen it," Monohar said. Referring to the house demolitions in Ippatam village near Tadepalli, he said that they would consider the ongoing attacks on the villagers as attack on the Jana Sena party itself. He alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to intimidate Machilipatnam farmers who would be giving their lands to organise Jana Sena meetings by these demolition activities.





Manohar demanded the government to immediately stop the ongoing demolitions in Ippatam. The PAC chairman stated that they would stand by the Ippatam villagers in any situation. Jana Sena district president Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, Chegondi Surya Prakash, Bolisetti Srinivas, Bommidi Nayakar, Reddy Appala Naidu and others attended.