Naidu played key role in Rs 370-cr skill development scam: Sajjala

Vijayawada: Reacting on the arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, State government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Naidu played a key role in Rs 370-crore Skill development scam.

He said he was arrested with strong evidence by AP CID sleuths on Saturday. He said, “It is part of process initiated by police and we don’t believe it is our victory.”

He criticised the TDP for trying to create law and order problem following the arrest of Naidu.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP State office in Tadepalli, Sajjala said that the TDP leaders were behaving like Naidu is above law. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu diverted funds to the tune of Rs 370 crore through shell companies and subsequently for his own benefit.

Sajjala expressed surprise over the action of Pawan Kalyan who “created” a scene on the middle of the road against the arrest of Naidu. He alleged that in 40 years of political life, Chandrababu Naidu indulged in several scams.

He alleged that the TDP is trying to create unrest in the State.

Stating that Naidu is a publicity monger, Sajjala said that it is the time now to remove such leaders from politics.

He reiterated that there was no political motive in the arrest of Naidu and the Jagan government is determined to curb irregularities if any. He said that Chandrababu Naidu possesses a mindset that he should not be questioned by anyone.

Sajjala said it is only a beginning and the TDP chief has to face several other cases including I-T notices on Rs 118 crore kickbacks.