Nara Chandrababu Naidu calls on Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra

Amaravati: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on his party leaders and former ministers K Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra at their residences in Vijayawada here.

Naidu enquired about the health of the TDP leaders who were released on bail recently in two separate cases.



Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that false cases were deliberately foisted on the TDP leaders to harass them. The Anti-Corruption Bureau could not prove the charges against Atchannaidu who was wrongfully arrested and made to travel long distances despite his health problems, he added.

