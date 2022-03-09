Nara Lokesh blames YSRCP government harassment

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Tuesday accused the YSRCP government of abetting suicide of a social media activist by foisting a politically motivated case against him.

Lokesh said the ruling YSRCP leaders had harassed TDP activist Kona Venkata Rao, forcing to commit suicide at Pottangi village in Mandasa mandal of Srikakulam district. His only crime was to post a social media comment on the multiple failures, unchecked corruption and countless atrocities under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, he alleged.

Lokesh demanded the arrest of YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas and others who were responsible for the suicide of the TDP activist. The TDP MLC warned the YSRCP leaders of repercussions if they continued misuse of the police force.

He accused the government of neglecting the safety and security of women and said the ruling party had no moral right to celebrate Women's Day.