Nara Lokesh condemns attack by YSRCP leader on scribe

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday condemned the latest attack made by a YSRCP leader on a journalist at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district.

Lokesh said that the ruling party goondas were crossing all limits and became extremely arrogant with power. After attacking the opposition, common public and officials, the YSRCP leaders were now targeting the media, he added. In a statement here, Lokesh decried the attack made by YSRCP leader and Srikalahasti Temple Board member Jayashyam alias Bullet Jayashyam on journalist Eeswar. The attack took place at Rajiv Nagar in Srikalahasti.

Lokesh said that the YSRCP leader had not only encroached on the journalist's land but also used abusive language and physically attacked him. The ruling party leaders were going to any extreme to terrify all sections of society with the media being no exception. Nara Lokesh demanded that the government take stringent action against Jayashyam for victimising the journalist. Also, the site encroached by the YSRCP leader should be handed over back to the mediaperson, he said.