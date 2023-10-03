Nara Lokesh to arrive in Vijayawada tomorrow, to attend CID inquiry

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh is scheduled to arrive in Vijayawada tomorrow morning. He is expected to attend the CID inquiry regarding the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. It was reported that on September 30, CID officials issued notices to Lokesh in Delhi under CrPC 41A in relation to the Inner Ring Road case.

Lokesh has been actively raising the issue of TDP chief Chandrababu's arrest and has brought it to the attention of the President, political leaders, advocates and media representatives during his visit to Delhi. He has also participated in protests at Parliament Gandhi Statue.

The CID has issued notices to Nara Lokesh following the High Court orders on the anticipatory bail petition filed by the latter in the Inner Ring Road case. On the other hand, the High Court has granted bail for Nara Lokesh in Skill Development case till October 4 and the verdict on it depends on the Supreme Court's hearing on SLP petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, the supreme court will hear Naidu's special leave petition seeking cancellation of skill development case against him. The petition will be heard by a bench comprising Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice Bela Trivedi in court number 6 of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.