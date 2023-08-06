National Handloom Expo to begin tomorrow

Vijayawada: As part of the celebrations of the National Handloom Day, special programmes will be organised for a week in the State to promote the use of handlooms, Commissioner of Handloom and Textile Department, APCO MD MM Nayak said on Saturday.

In a press release, MM Nayak said that under the joint auspices of Handloom and Textile department and APCO, the National Handloom Week will be inaugurated on August 7 at Mary’s Stella College Indoor Stadium near NTR Circle.

Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy will inaugurate the celebrations on Monday morning. Nayak further said a handloom exhibition will be organised from August 7 to 12 and more than 50 handloom production associations, which are renowned not only at the State level, but also at the national level, are setting up stalls.

Nayak stated that our handloom garments stand as symbols of the unique Indian culture and made by handloom workers with incredible skill and creativity. He explained that after the agriculture sector in the country’s economy, the handloom sector provides employment to the largest population and 19 per cent of the total textile production in the country is done from the handloom sector.

The main purpose of the National Handloom Day is to create awareness about the handloom sector as part of India’s heritage and to give a high status to the handloom products and thereby improve the living standards of the handloom workers.

He said that the State government is working with dedication to develop the handloom sector which is very important.