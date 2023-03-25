Nayee Brahmin leaders call on CM

Nayee Brahmin Corporation chairman S Yanadaiah, along with directors, Nayee Brahmin (tonsure hall) JAC president G Ramadasu and members called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Legislative Assembly on Friday. They thanked the Chief Minister for taking a decision in the state Cabinet to give Nayee Brahmins an opportunity in the appointments of members of the trust board of temples under the endowments department.





In addition, the state government has also issued an order to pay a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 per month to Nayee Brahmins engaged in tonsure work at temples under the endowments department.





On the occasion, the chairman, directors and other JAC leaders of Nayee Brahmin Corporation said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has done justice to their community by proving that the backward castes are the backbone of the society. The representatives also said that they will soon hold a meeting to thank the Chief Minister on behalf of the corporation.











