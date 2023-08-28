Nayee Brahmins express gratitude to CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Nayee Brahmin community expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for including a member from their community in the recently constituted new Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). On Sunday, the community members garlanded the Statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and poured milk on the portrait of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for including Yanadaiah, who belongs to Nayee Brahmin caste.

The community leaders said that they were grateful to the Chief Minister for this gesture. They also said that they would remain indebted to the CM, stating the CM commitment to social justice.

In the new Board of Trustees of TTD, the government has included Yanadaiah from Nayee Brahmin community. This is the first time in the history of the temple board that a member from the Nayee Brahmin community has been appointed to the board, which manages the affairs of world-famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.