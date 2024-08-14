Live
- Ishaan Khatter experiences thrill of horseback riding on the beach
- Google Pixel 9 Series Launches in India: Prices, Specs, and Features Unveiled
- Villages and Towns in Disarray under Indiramma Rule: KTR
- Work team despatched after river embankment breached in China
- TRAI directs telcos to stop spam calls
- Novel self-powered smart fabric may enhance your health
- BJP’s Jagdambika Pal to head JPC on Waqf Bill
- YS Jagan to hold meeting with party leaders today over MLC election
- CoinEx Wraps Up Sponsorship of Hacker House Goa with Innovative Campaigns
- Kolkata medico’s rape and murder sparks protest by docs across State
Just In
Need to use new technology for laying highways
Highlights
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said other states followed the ideas of AP for...
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said other states followed the ideas of AP for development earlier and those days should come again.
He addressed a meeting held at the National Institute of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Institutions, to mark the 66th general body meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
He examined road construction work and enquired about the system followed for the construction of highways.
He enquired about the FDR technology for laying the roads and problems and solutions and stressed on the need to use new technology for laying the highways. Rural development officials from AP and Telangana were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS