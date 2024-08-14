  • Menu
Need to use new technology for laying highways

Need to use new technology for laying highways
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said other states followed the ideas of AP for development earlier and those days should come again.

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said other states followed the ideas of AP for development earlier and those days should come again.

He addressed a meeting held at the National Institute of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Institutions, to mark the 66th general body meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He examined road construction work and enquired about the system followed for the construction of highways.

He enquired about the FDR technology for laying the roads and problems and solutions and stressed on the need to use new technology for laying the highways. Rural development officials from AP and Telangana were present.

