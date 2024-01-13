Neerukonda: First alumni day held at SRM-AP

Neerukonda (Guntur district) : The First Alumni Day of SRM University-AP organised by the Directorate of Alumni Relations was held on Friday. Alumni from near and far gathered at the campus with many attending the event virtually from all corners of the world.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora launched the auspicious day by lighting the lamp along with Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Advisor Prof VS Rao, Head of Alumni Relations Dr Srabani Basu. The Student Alumni Relations Committee (SARC) was also launched further aiming to strengthen alumni association and engagement on the occasion. Prof Manoj K Arora while addressing the alumni said, “You are the founding batches that have sowed the seeds for our institute to grow and develop into a premier university. You, our alumni, are significant stakeholders of our institution and with your intellect and expertise, the varsity can grow exponentially.”Deans and associate deans of all schools also led a brief presentation on the accomplishments, development and proposed plan of action for the next five years.

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan in his virtual speech to the alumni said “A campus is the embodiment of the present students’ aspirations and the cherished memories of its alumni. The alumni are true reflections of what we aim to do as a new-age university.”

Numerous alumni also exhibited their deepest appreciation and gratitude towards their alma mater that has shaped their future and moulded them into the leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers and executives they are today.