Neerukonda: SRM-AP praised for sound research infra facilities

Neerukonda (Guntur) : Prof Umesh V Waghmare president of Indian Academy of Sciences at Bengaluru appreciated the tremendous research infrastructure at SRM-AP that intensified and cultivated research, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit while inaugurating Centre for Computational and Integrative Sciences at SRM University-AP here on Thursday.

Advisor Prof VS Rao, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean-Research Prof Ranjit Thapa, Coordinator of the centre Dr Mahesh Kumar Ravva and faculty of SRM University-AP were present.

Prof Waghmare spoke on “How Materials Shape Technologies: Past, Present and Future” as part of the 16th edition of the University distinguished lecture series organised by the institute. “Material Science is an interdisciplinary field of science that witnesses the confluence of natural sciences and engineering. The history of materials (its processing) influences its structure and thus the material’s properties and performances. These diversified materials have influenced humankind significantly from the beginning of our civilisation to the 21st century”, stated Prof Waghmare. He also expounded on how materials have been the key to technological revolutions, the impact of Quantum Physics in Material Science and combating present challenges to energy and environment through modern materials and technologies.

Prof VS Rao stated that the primary aim of the University Distinguished Lecture series is to inspire research scholars and students to engage in innovative initiatives that contribute to the comprehensive advancement of our nation.