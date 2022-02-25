New APPSC Chairman, DGP call on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Newly appointed chairman of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Gautam D Sawang and new Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia welcomed the officers on their arrival at the Raj Bhavan.

Gautam Sawang briefed the Governor about the action being taken on recruitment to fill various vacancies as per the job calendar prepared and notified by the government, as per stipulated timelines, for the benefit of educated unemployed youth. The Governor directed Gautam Sawang to ensure that the recruitment process is done in a transparent manner.

DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, who met the Governor later, briefed him on the measures taken to ensure peaceful law and order situation in the State and the reforms being implemented in the Police department. Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and Joint Secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad were also present on the occasion.