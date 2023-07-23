New BJP State chief to tour State from today

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will tour Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions from July 23 to 30 and will participate in party meetings.

State BJP office in Vijayawada announced on Saturday that Purandeswari will participate in the Rayalaseema zonal meeting at Proddatur, YSR district on July 23 and Coastal Andhra zone meeting to be held in Guntur on July 25.

She will meet the presidents of BJP affiliated bodies (Morchas) and general secretaries at a meeting to be held in Vijayawada on July 25. Purandeswari will attend the Godavari zonal meeting to be held in Rajamahendravaram on July 26 and Uttarandhra zonal meeting in Visakhapatnam on July 27.

She will participate in Gajuwaka Assembly booth presidents meeting in Vizag on July 28 and finally she will participate at the State-level meeting in Vijayawada with various cells and wings on July 30.

The party leaders are making arrangements for the meetings to be addressed by the State president. After assuming the charge as the State BJP president, she said that she would tour across the State and would participate in the meetings to strengthen the party from the gross root level.

Rayalaseema zone meeting will begin at 10 am in Proddutur of YSR district. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader N Kiran Kumar Reddy, BJP Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh, former MP TG Venkatesh, BJP State vice-president and former minister Adinarayana Reddy, state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other Rayalaseema leaders will attend the zonal meeting.

With the State Assembly and general elections stated to be held next year, the BJP is mainly focusing on strengthening the party and it has already announced that it would have electoral alliance with Jana Sena.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also attended the NDA meeting held in New Delhi recently.