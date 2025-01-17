Nishant Kumar receives PM’s award for excellence

Vijayawada: Nishant Kumar, Director of Excise and Prohibition, Mangalagiri and the former collector of Parvathipuram district has been conferred with the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the year 2023.

This honour recognises his remarkable leadership in implementing the PRISM 10 (Project to Reduce Infant Mortality Rate Below 10) initiative during his tenure from 2022 to 2024 when he was the collector.

The PRISM 10 project addressed critical healthcare challenges in Parvathipuram, a newly formed tribal district struggling with high infant and maternal mortality rates and inadequate immunisation coverage. When the district was established, its Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) was 24, resulting in over 310 infant deaths annually, while the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) stood at 128.

Immunisation coverage was a mere 47.2 per cent, placing the district 26th in the state rankings.

Launched in July 2022 under Nishant Kumar’s leadership, PRISM 10 adopted an umbrella approach to maternal and child health (MCH) care. The programme introduced simple, innovative solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by the tribal population, focusing on monitoring and community involvement to drive sustainable results.

By February 2024, the initiative achieved significant milestones, transforming the district’s healthcare landscape. The Infant Mortality Rate dropped from 24 to 8, preventing over 210 infant deaths annually. The Maternal Mortality Rate decreased from 128 to 74, reflecting a 42 per cent reduction. Immunisation coverage soared to 97.77 per cent, catapulting Parvathipuram to the top rank in the state.

The Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, instituted by the Government of India, honours civil servants who demonstrate exemplary work in governance.