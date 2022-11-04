No compromise on education reforms: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the school education department officials to consider the investment in the education sector as the biggest investment on human resources development and hence, officials should not compromise on the implementation of reforms that would help improve literacy and eradication of poverty.

During a review on school education on Thursday, the Chief Minister told them to implement the subject-teacher concept more effectively. The reforms helped the number of students grow up to 42 lakh now from 37 lakhs in 2018-19. Of the total number of 45,000 government schools, Nadu-Nedu scheme has been already implemented in 15,000 schools while another 22,000 schools will implement it this year with the remaining implementing it next year.

Emphasising that complete digitisation of every classroom is the last part of the Nadu-Nedu programme, he asked the officials to accord high priority to implement Gorumudda, SMF (school maintenance fund) and TMF (toilet maintenance fund) while taking steps to get CBSE affiliation for all schools implementing Nadu-Nedu programme. He directed them to pay special attention on training students who will take CBSE tests in 2024-25.

Criticising stories in a section of media that the government has not yet handed over textbooks and Vidya Kanuka kits to the students even after the second semester began, the Chief Minister said the anti-government media has been resorting to falsehoods to show the government in poor light knowing well that the second semester will begin in December. He alleged that news stories are aimed at embarrass him and the government politically.

The Chief Minister congratulated the department for its efforts in getting a place among the seven states and Union Territories (UTs) in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for school education for the year 2020-21 released by the department of school education and literacy, ministry of education, Government of India.