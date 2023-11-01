No proof against Naidu: TDP

Vijayawada: TDP leader and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said that the state police failed to show at least one proof against the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation case.



Speaking to media near the ACB court in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he said the police levelled false allegations on Naidu and sent to judicial remand.

He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sent Naidu to the judicial

remand due to political vendetta.

He said false charges were made against Naidu that the latter had taken Rs 370 crore government money. He said justice will prevail and CM Jagan has to pay price for harassment of Naidu.