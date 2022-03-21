NTR Vijayawada district collectorate getting ready

Vijayawada: The NTR Vijayawada district collectorate office is getting ready for administrative activities in Vijayawada from Ugadi next month. The 130-year-old existing Sub-Collector's office will be the NTR Vijayawada district collectorate.

Located on the busy MG road, the small old building is one of the few structures built during the British rule in Vijayawada city. Vijayawada Sub-Collector office is the part of Krishna district with its headquarters in Machilipatnam. As part of the reorganisation of districts, NTR Vijayawada district will be carved out from Krishna district.

The State government has emphasised that the new districts will start functioning from Ugadi this year. Now less than two weeks are left for the creation of new district with Vijayawada headquarters. There is a long pending demand for the bifurcation of district into East Krishna and West Krishna. The YSRCP government in its manifesto announced that each Lok Sabha constituency will be formed as one district. Vijayawada Lok Sabha with Assembly constituencies up to Jaggaiahpet will be formed as new district.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas is supervising the works for formation of administrative office in the city. The new collectorate needs ample parking facility as the District Collector holds meeting with the district officials on various subjects.

The sub-collector's office has been used for holding review meetings by various government departments in Vijayawada by Ministers and other officials for many decades.

The new collectorate office will be used till the new building will be constructed for NTR Vijayawada district. The officials have identified land in Gollapudi for construction of new collectorate office. But it will take time as the government has to give permission and sanction funds. The existing sub-collector office will be arranged in the Montessori college premises. The district administration will arrange transportation facility for the shifting of offices from Machilipatnam to Vijayawada and some offices will be shifted to Machilipatnam.

Distribution of staff in two districts is yet to be completed.