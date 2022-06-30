Official language implementation key to national integration: DRM

Vijayawada(NTR District): Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan insisted upon the importance of implementation of official language for national integration while addressing 179th Divisional Official Language Implementation Committee (DOLIC) meeting in virtual mode on Wednesday. He reiterated the responsibility of all officers and employees to implement Hindi in the day-to-day official work.

Rajbhasha Adhikari Asha Mahesh Kumar welcomed all the members to the DOLIC meeting and highlighted the progress achieved by this division towards official language implementation through power point presentation. He explained about Hindi workshops, seminars which were conducted and table training imparted to the employees working across the Vijayawada Division and units during the quarter. He also focused on the various implementation items of Rajbhasha and urged all to coordinate as it is our prime most duty to fulfil the targets laid down for Official Language Act.

Earlier, Shivendra Mohan congratulated S Vivekananda Mohan, RPF SI for receiving the individual cash award certificate in Hindi implementation from the Railway Board. He also presented certificates to DSO PVN Kumar, APO Saila Sudhakar, ADEN V Subba Rao, other officers and staff, who have done excellent work in Hindi during the year.

The DRM congratulated the Raj Bhasha Department for their progress in implementation of Hindi at all levels of functioning. Asha Mahesh Kumar proposed a vote of thanks and concluded the meeting.

ADRM and Additional Mukhya Rajbhasha Adhikari D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM M Srikanth, Branch Officers and staff participated in this DOLIC meeting virtually.