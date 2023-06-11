  • Menu
One dead after car hits bike in BRTS road in Vijayawada

A car created ruckus on BRTS road in the city on Sunday by hitting the bike leaving one person died in this accident and another youth seriously injured.

A car created ruckus on BRTS road in the city on Sunday by hitting the bike leaving one person died in this accident and another youth seriously injured. After the accident, the car owner left the car and left after the sensor was blocked.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the car to Gunadala poliystation.

The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating.

