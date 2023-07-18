Ongole: Farmers demand reinstallation of Gundlakamma Project gate

Ongole: Prakasam district units of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam, AP Koulu Rythu Sangam, Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other farmers’ organisations staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate in Ongole on Monday, demanding the government to reinstall Gundlakamma Project third gate that was washed away during floods, and remove the vegetation along the right and left canals to release water for the crops.

AP Rythu Sangam district vice-president Jujjuru Jayanthi Babu led the protest. He said the third gate of Gundlakamma project got washed away in September 2022 and water is flowing freely into the ocean. He criticised that the government is negligent towards farmers.

AP Tenant Farmers Association district secretary Pamidi Venkatrao alleged that the government is neglecting the project that was achieved by the farmers’ agitation for a long time. He said the government is not giving any attention to the issues of any project in the State. Samyukta Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Ranga Rao alleged that the Irrigation Minister is not taking up any responsibility towards his job.

Tenant Farmers Association district secretary Bala Kotaiah said that as long as the project is damaged, the livelihood of the farmers also gets damaged. Farmers leader Sk Mabu said the farmers cultivating crops in about 80,000 acres in 43 villages under Gundlakamma project and demanded the government to immediately repair and release water through the canals.

Farmers’ leaders K Chinnapareddy, Kanaparti Subbarao, Cherukuri Venkatarao, Gundlapalli Venkata Seshaiah, and others participated in the protest.