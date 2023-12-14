  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Ongole: GGH nursing staff celebrate semi-Christmas

Ongole: GGH nursing staff celebrate semi-Christmas
x

Staff at GGH Ongole felicitating former superintendent Dr Rajeswara Rao in Ongole on Wednesday

Highlights

Former superintendent of RIMS Ongole Dr Rajeswara Rao participated as the chief guest in the semi-Christmas celebrations organised by the nursing staff at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday.

Ongole : Former superintendent of RIMS Ongole Dr Rajeswara Rao participated as the chief guest in the semi-Christmas celebrations organised by the nursing staff at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that exhibiting compassion towards patients and treating them with love will help them walk in the way of Jesus Christ.

Participating in the special prayers, Dr Rajeswara Rao shared his experiences and partnership in establishment of RIMS at Ongole. The GGH deputy superintendent Dr Prabhakar Rao said that one can impress God through service, and wishes everyone to have a happy and healthy lifestyle.

The CSRMO Dr B Tirumala Rao said that serving poor will bring more happiness, and appreciated the staff for celebrating semi-Christmas. ARMO Dr Anil, Dr Jayasri, Dr Atchamnaidu, nursing superintendent Sampurnamma, and others felicitated Dr Rajeswara Rao.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X