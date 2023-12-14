Ongole: GGH nursing staff celebrate semi-Christmas

Ongole : Former superintendent of RIMS Ongole Dr Rajeswara Rao participated as the chief guest in the semi-Christmas celebrations organised by the nursing staff at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that exhibiting compassion towards patients and treating them with love will help them walk in the way of Jesus Christ.

Participating in the special prayers, Dr Rajeswara Rao shared his experiences and partnership in establishment of RIMS at Ongole. The GGH deputy superintendent Dr Prabhakar Rao said that one can impress God through service, and wishes everyone to have a happy and healthy lifestyle.

The CSRMO Dr B Tirumala Rao said that serving poor will bring more happiness, and appreciated the staff for celebrating semi-Christmas. ARMO Dr Anil, Dr Jayasri, Dr Atchamnaidu, nursing superintendent Sampurnamma, and others felicitated Dr Rajeswara Rao.