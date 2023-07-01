Ongole: HC judge inspects Balasadan, Sishu Gruha

Ongole (Prakasam district): High Court Juvenile Justice Committee member and Judge P Venkata Jyothirmayi inspected Balasadan and Sishu Gruha during a surprise visit to Ongole on Friday and interacted with the students.

The judge enquired about the facilities and food arrangements for the children and keenly observed the condition of toilets, kitchen and storeroom. With the coordination of education department, the judge took the initiative to admit a girl to school, who was denied admission due to technical issues until then. She also referred a girl to join RUDSETI Ongole to learn tailoring.

She shared valuable suggestions to lead great life during her interaction with the victims under POCSO Act. She said that one can become a good citizen by having value-based education and leading life with moral values.

Later, Judge Venkata Jyothirmayi visited the Municipal Primary and High school in Ram Nagar and interacted with the students.

She inspected the quality of the midday meals being supplied to the children and gave instructions for betterment. She also spoke to the children under the care of the Juvenile Justice Board and enquired about the details of the offences they are accused of.

She informed them that the children can utilize the services of the District Legal Services Authority for free legal help for them.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Syam Babu and officers from education, MEPMA, and Women and Child Welfare Departments also participated in the programme.