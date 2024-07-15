Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2024
- Nifty in uncharted territory
- OI bases widening across the board
- Bull phase likely to sustain amid FII inflows
- One inch from a potential civil war
- Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala tomorrow
- Telangana Bonalu presented to Goddess Kanaka Durga
- AP Govt to talk to NGOs on pending issues
- Strengthening Khadi industry in India
Just In
Ongole: Poverty not obstacle for education
Ongole: Kavartapu Adilakshmamma Markandeya Educational Society celebrated its 21st anniversary at the Sai Kalyanamandapam here on Sunday.The society...
Ongole: Kavartapu Adilakshmamma Markandeya Educational Society celebrated its 21st anniversary at the Sai Kalyanamandapam here on Sunday.
The society president Kavartapu Balakrishna presided over the programme while the Prakasam district Padmasali Sangham president Goli Tirupati Rao participated as the chief guest.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, the society presented scholarships and commendation certificates to the 28 students who passed Class X, and 10 students who passed Intermediate with good percentage.
Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that poverty will not be an obstacle in pursuing education. Later, they felicitated retired Best Teacher awardee Gunti Mohan Rao.
Former chairman of Chimakurthy Municipality Kavartapu Raghavarao, Epurupalem former MPP Damarla Srikrishna, Guddanti Lakshminarayana, Gurram Nageswara Rao, Kavartapu Venkata Krishna Prasadarao and others were present.