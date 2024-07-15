  • Menu
Ongole: Poverty not obstacle for education

Padmasali community elders with students who received scholarships and commendation certificates in Ongole on Sunday
Highlights

Ongole: Kavartapu Adilakshmamma Markandeya Educational Society celebrated its 21st anniversary at the Sai Kalyanamandapam here on Sunday.The society...

Ongole: Kavartapu Adilakshmamma Markandeya Educational Society celebrated its 21st anniversary at the Sai Kalyanamandapam here on Sunday.

The society president Kavartapu Balakrishna presided over the programme while the Prakasam district Padmasali Sangham president Goli Tirupati Rao participated as the chief guest.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the society presented scholarships and commendation certificates to the 28 students who passed Class X, and 10 students who passed Intermediate with good percentage.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that poverty will not be an obstacle in pursuing education. Later, they felicitated retired Best Teacher awardee Gunti Mohan Rao.

Former chairman of Chimakurthy Municipality Kavartapu Raghavarao, Epurupalem former MPP Damarla Srikrishna, Guddanti Lakshminarayana, Gurram Nageswara Rao, Kavartapu Venkata Krishna Prasadarao and others were present.

