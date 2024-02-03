Live
Ongole: Prakasam district’s 55th formation day celebrated
- • Collector AS Dinesh Kumar takes part in the programme and pays tributes to Prakasam Pantulu
- • Youth are advised to take part in development of the district
Ongole : Celebrating Prakasam district’s 55th formation day in Ongole on Friday, the collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that there are still many targets to achieve in the socially and economically backward district, and advised youth to participate in the development of the district while achieving their targets in life.
Collector garlanded the statue of Prakasam Pantulu at collectorate here on Friday. The joint collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna, Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena, assistant collector Sourya Man Patel, DRO Srilatha and others also paid rich tributes to Prakasam Pantulu.
Collector said that the Veligonda project is being constructed in the district to provide irrigation water to 4.47 lakh acres of land, and drinking water to 15.25 lakh people, with a revised budget of Rs 8,044 crore.
He said that the government has already spent Rs 5,975 crore on the project, and has also completed the boring of the second tunnel recently. He explained that the black galaxy granite in the district is bringing 20 per cent of the revenue.
He announced that as the district has ample human resources, they are trying to provide them with skill development training to be ready for the technology advancements. He said that the welfare schemes and programmes are implemented through the ward and village secretariats.