Ongole: State-level photo contest poster released

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar released posters for the state-level photo contest being organised by the Ongole Kalanilayam in association with the QIS Engineering College and BMR Gold and Diamond Jewellery Show Room, as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Ongole on Wednesday.

The organisers Ajay Babu Gera, Angalakurthi Prasad and Veluru Srinivasa Rao said that the photo contest is open to everyone who is interested in photography, including press photographers, amateur photographers and professional photographers.

They said that they will be presenting a first prize of Rs 20,000, a second prize of Rs 10,000 and a third prize of Rs 5,000, along with five consolation prizes to the winners selected by the jury of award-winning professional photographers.

They announced that they are organising a photo exhibition at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole and will also felicitate senior photographers as part of the World Photography Day celebrations.

The collector said that noted organisations organise similar programmes in cities as part of World Photography Day, and appreciated the organisers for announcing the photo contest and the photo exhibition in Ongole. He said that the locals will get a chance to see the best photos clicked by the lens men from various places and inspire by them.

The DRDA PD Ravi Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Lakshma Naik and Assistant Director of the Department of Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Archana and others participated in the programme.