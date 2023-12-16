Ongole: Tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary

Ongole : Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar paid rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary at the CVN Reading Room Centre here on Friday, along with the town mayor Gangada Sujatha, PDCC Bank Chairman YM Prasad Reddy and others.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that that Sriramulu made several sacrifices during the Indian freedom movement, and that the state is leaping ahead in development with the inspiration of his ideologies.

Mayor Sujatha said that Sriramulu also worked for the development of Harijan and their entry into the temples. She said that the government is implementing many welfare programmes inspired by him.

The district BC welfare officer Anjala, district social welfare officer Lakshma Naik, RDO Visweswara Rao, municipal commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, AMC chairman Katta Ramachandra Rao, tahsildar Murali and others also participated in the programme, along with the collector.

The Prakasam district additional SP K Nageswara Rao, DSB DSP B Mariyadas, DPO AO Sulochana, DCRB CI Bhima Naik, RI Srihari Reddy and others paid rich floral tributes to Sriramulu at the district police office in Ongole.