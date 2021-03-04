Only CPM can implement people's agenda, says Babu Rao

Vijayawada: CPM candidates needed to be elected for the implementation of the people's agenda, said CPM State executive member Ch Babu Rao while participating in the meet-the-press programme at the Press Club here on Wednesday. Press Club president Nimmaraju Chalapati Rao presided over the meeting.

Babu Rao said that the CPM candidates would strive for total development, social justice and good administration.

Recalling that during the ten-year rule of the Left parties, he said that the city was developed without levying any burden on the citizens. Though the Congress and the TDP was in power, the Left parties fought tooth and nail to avert the efforts to increase water, garbage and property taxes, he said.

He said that the either the YSRCP or the TDP are not able to stop the privatisation-spree of the Centre. As part of it, the YSRCP administration issued orders to increase the property tax as per the property value-based system. The State government would implement the GOs increasing the garbage, water and property taxes by 10 to 20 per cent from April 1. He said that the YSRCP and TDP candidates would be the representatives of their respective parties but never be people's representatives.

Babu Rao reminded people that except lone CPM corporator in the last council, every corporator collected corporator tax from building owners. It is shameful on the part of the rules that the city has no bypass road. The foundation stone for the Gunadala flyover was laid ten years back and for the corporation new complex five years back that are yet to be completed, he pointed out. Storm water drain work was yet to be completed in spite of having funds and metro rail project was put on backburner, he said wondering in such situation when would the city develop.

He exhorted both the YSRCP and the TDP to contest the elections without using money power. Babu Rao said that the CPM is contesting in 22 divisions without any alliance with other parties. He appealed to the return the CPM candidates who would work like real people's representatives.

IJU vice-president Ambati Anjaneyulu, APUWJ Krishna Urban president Chava Ravi, secretary Konda Rajeswara Rao and others were present.