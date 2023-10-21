Live
- Man booked for objectionable posters of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah
- PM Modi lauds 'relentless dedication' of police personnel on Police Commemoration Day
- Deve Gowda's faux pas lands Kerala JD (S) in fix
- Tirupati: Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle productionisation reaches key milestone
- Group insurance amount to slain K'taka cops hiked from Rs 20L to Rs 50L: Siddaramaiah
- Indian rocket to test crew escape system lifts off successfully after delays
- Indian apple varieties & its health benefits
- Telangana: Cheruku Sudhakar to join BRS today in the presence of KTR
- Paderu: Fever grips tribals in Madrabu village
- Hyderabad: HMR–Metro Fest begins
Just In
Paderu: Fever grips tribals in Madrabu village
Tribals of Madrabu village in Peddakota Panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district have been suffering from fever for more than 10 days. About 180 people are living in this village.
Paderu (ASR District) : Tribals of Madrabu village in Peddakota Panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district have been suffering from fever for more than 10 days. About 180 people are living in this village.
Medical staff of Pinakota organised a medical camp in this village a week ago. A local Asha worker an Anganwadi worker and two others were providing medical assistance but the situation was not under control, according to sources. As this hilltop village has no road access, it is necessary to carry patient on a doli for 12 kms to the hospital. Family members of the bedridden fever sufferers face many difficulties to get treatment. Kondatambali Thilusu, Korra Chilukamma, Kothai, Kondatambali Jimmulu, Sundari, K Martha, Kodatamu Laxman, Mangi, Babu, Anand, Kondatambali Sunitha, Vanthala Masi, Jumbo, K Sundari along with five others are suffering from severe fever, CPM district executive committee member K Govinda Rao, mandal secretary Somula Nagulu and villager Kontadamali Narasimha Rao said.
They said that despite taking the medicines given by the medical staff, their fever did not subside. They are requesting that Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Medical Camp should be established in Madrabu village and provide full-fledged medical assistance to all the patients.