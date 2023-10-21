Paderu: Fever grips tribals in Madrabu village

Paderu (ASR District) : Tribals of Madrabu village in Peddakota Panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district have been suffering from fever for more than 10 days. About 180 people are living in this village.

Medical staff of Pinakota organised a medical camp in this village a week ago. A local Asha worker an Anganwadi worker and two others were providing medical assistance but the situation was not under control, according to sources. As this hilltop village has no road access, it is necessary to carry patient on a doli for 12 kms to the hospital. Family members of the bedridden fever sufferers face many difficulties to get treatment. Kondatambali Thilusu, Korra Chilukamma, Kothai, Kondatambali Jimmulu, Sundari, K Martha, Kodatamu Laxman, Mangi, Babu, Anand, Kondatambali Sunitha, Vanthala Masi, Jumbo, K Sundari along with five others are suffering from severe fever, CPM district executive committee member K Govinda Rao, mandal secretary Somula Nagulu and villager Kontadamali Narasimha Rao said.

They said that despite taking the medicines given by the medical staff, their fever did not subside. They are requesting that Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Medical Camp should be established in Madrabu village and provide full-fledged medical assistance to all the patients.