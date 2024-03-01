Pawan is Salyudu, not Vamana, says Perni

Vijayawada: Former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said that the TDP-Jana Sena combine organised a joint public meeting at Tadepalligudem only to give explanation to their party cadres on seat sharing issues. He said as both the TDP and Jana Sena leaders are unhappy with the seat sharing, both N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan conducted the joint meeting to convince them.

Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the former minister said that both the TDP and Jana Sena leaders failed to explain people about their agenda in the coming elections and confined only to abuse Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said both the leaders were asking Kapu community to carry the flags of TDP by mortgaging its self-respect.

Reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s remarks that why YSRCP is bothered about allotment of 24 seats to Jana Sena, he said Kapus are expressing concern over servile attitude of Pawan Kalyan.

Describing Pawan as ‘Salyudu’ in Mahabharata, not Vamana he described himself as, Perni Nani said that Pawan has become Salyudu toward those Kapu leaders who want to see him as chief minister.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said that Pawan Kalyan is in deep frustration as he failed to even to enter Assembly though he had contested from two places. He said that the followers of Pawan Kalyan have stopped believing him with his remarks during the Tadepalligudem meeting on Wednesday. He said that Pawan remained a carrier of TDP flag.