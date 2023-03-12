Pawan vows economic and political empowerment of BCs

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said victory of Jana Sena is the victory for backward classes (BCs). Promising economic and political empowerment for BCs, he said BC unity is most important to get empowerment. Addressing BC Sadassu at Jana Sena office at Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan said BCs are backbone for Indian society who play key role in production in country.





Stating that parties were making false promises to BCs, he said BCs failed to ascend to leadership positions due to lack of unity despite being majority in population. Citing Ram Manohar Lohia in his book on castes in India, he said if BCs and Kapus fight unitedly, they will gain power. "The BCs should not be in a position to beg anyone for power. If BC castes stand united, they can elect their own leaders to top positions. BCs should be given an opportunity. Classic strategy of some parties is to portray me as anti-Kapu and anti-BC," he said.





The Jana Sena leader said in Telangana 26 castes were removed from BC list. No party came forward to take up their cause, including BC leaders and ministers of north Andhra. Stating that Jana Sena opposed the move of Telangana government, he said BRS, YSRCP and TDP leaders owed an explanation for this. He said BCs should get a share in mining. The Jana Sena chief alleged BC sub-plan funds to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore diverted and there is no use with 56 BC corporations set up by the YSRCP government. He said if Jana Sena comes to power 50 per cent seats will be given to BCs. Pawan Kalyan said the YSRCP government failed to protect the interests of BCs and did not fill 400 BC backlog posts. He said that the JSP is ready to stage relay fast in support of BCs