People throng flower market on eve of Varalakshmi Vratam

Vijayawada/Guntur: There was a huge rush for the flowers at the Rajiv Gandhi wholesale flower market located near the VMC office. Thousands of consumers and retail traders rushed to the market to purchase the flowers to celebrate the auspicious Varalakshmi Vratam, one of the important festivals in the State.

Rajiv Gandhi flowers market is well known in the State. Flowers are imported here from not only parts of Andhra Pradesh but also from Karnataka state. The prices of the flowers skyrocketed due to the huge demand. More than 70 shops are in the flower market. Roses, lilies, marigold, jasmine and other flowers are in very huge demand. The consumers are shocked on flowers being sold at exorbitant prices.

There is huge variation in prices of flowers compared to May and June. Due to the impact of Covid, the prices of flowers had fallen down drastically. Now, the prices sky rocketed as people are joyfully buying them to celebrate the important events like house warming ceremonies, birth days and other occasion. Rajiv Gandhi wholesale flower market supplies flowers to parts of Coastal Andhra and Telangana.

In Guntur, a large number of consumers thronged the flower markets in the city. A large number of consumers were seen purchasing different types of flowers to celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday.