Perform or perish, Jagan warns MLAs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday hauled his MLAs over the goals for non-performance that could affect the party chances in the next elections, while giving them a six-month lease to start afresh. "I don't spare you", he said, while warning them: "Perform or perish".

Addressing YSRCP MLAs and other key leaders of the party during a review of 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' (GGMP) launched amid much fanfare recently, the Chief Minister said a result-oriented performance was expected of them and not the lackadaisical attitude that spelt trouble for the party.

He was categorical in stating that except one or two most of them would become an unnecessary baggage in future. Jagan was clearly upset at the survey reports it seemed. He, however, did not generalise his evaluation but was specific in dealing with the MLAs with the help of a couple of survey reports.

Jagan placed himself in the number one position as far as public acceptance is concerned, while cautioning the party leaders of complacency. "There is no room for it. I have clear reports on the MLAs as to who are visiting the households as part of the GGMP. "Each MLA's performance will be evaluated based on several indicators and those who fail to improve could be tasked," he said.

The CM was angry with seven MLAs, who had so far not taken part in the GGMP. There was no such programme in Eluru, Mylavaram, Kovuru and Srisailam, he pointed out seeking to know the reasons for this negligence.

"There is no way I could allow my party to suffer because of you. We cannot invest time on you if it is a waste. Gear up and act," he said, making a special mention of Government Chief Whip M Prasada Raju as a good performer.

"If we work well, it would not be a challenge to win 175 out of 175 seats. Did we expect to win Kuppam Municipality at all? Yet, we did. He said the Opposition will try to create a lot of hurdles; will make baseless allegations and there will be a lot of conspiracies. "Our only weapon is outreach," he added.

Similarly, Jagan said workshops would be conducted every month henceforth and evaluation would be a continuous process. "All the suggestions of the people would be taken into consideration and acted upon," he said.