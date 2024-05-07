PM Modi roadshow in Vijayawada tomorrow

Vijayawada: Traffic diversion will be implemented in Vijayawada from 6 pm to 8 pm in connection with the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the MG Road here on May 8.

As part of the election campaign, the Prime Minister is taking part in the roadshow in Vijayawada. The city police will divert the traffic on Wednesday evening. The roadshow will be held from IGMC Stadium to Benz Circle between 6 pm and 8 pm. Road barricading works have already started on the MG Road for the roadshow.

Commissioner of police PHD Ramakrishna on Monday conducted a review meeting with officials and instructed that the roadshow should be conducted without any hindrance. Vehicles will not be allowed from RTC Y Junction to Benz Circle between 6 pm and 8 pm. The vehicles will be diverted towards the Eluru road and Krishna Lanka highway. Vehicles travelling from Ramavarappadu towards Varadhi will be diverted via Auto Nagar and skew bridge route. Vehicles will not be allowed onto the MG Road from the crossroads till the completion of the roadshow. The police suggested the people to travel via 5 number route and Eluru road during the roadshow. The police department has allotted parking slots for the vehicles in the city.

Vehicles travelling from Hyderabad towards Vizag will be diverted from 2 pm to 9 pm at Ibrahimpatnam and will be allowed to pass via Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Aswaraopeta etc. Vehicles travelling from Vizag towards Hyderabad will be diverted vice-versa.

Vehicles travelling from Vizag towards Guntur will be diverted via Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru and Avanigadda etc. Vehicles passing from Ongole will be diverted via Trovagunta, Repalle, Avanigadda and Junction.