Police foil Chalo DGP office rally by unemployed JAC

Vijayawada: City police on Monday foiled the Chalo DGP office call given by the Unemployed JAC demanding the government increase the age limit of the candidates attending the examination for the posts of police constables and sub inspector of police in the state. The Unemployed JAC made a call for the Chalo DGP demanding the government change the maximum age limit for the candidates attending the police recruitment examination.

The JAC members and leaders gathered at the Dharna chowk in Vijayawada to conduct a rally to the DGP office near Mangalagiri. They started slogans against the government. However, the alert police arrested the leaders and took them to Governorpet and Nunna police stations.

The JAC leaders have strongly condemned the arrest of leaders and activists of DYFI and other organizations. DYFI state general secretary G Raamanna and others strongly condemned the arrest of JAC activists.

DYFI general secretary Raamanna and Unemployed JAC state president S Hemanth Kumar have demanded the government for increase of general category age limit for constables posts from 24 years to 29 years and for the sub-inspector of police posts from 27 years to 32 years.

Ramanna and Hemanth Kumar said the state government earlier had announced that notification would be given every year for the recruitment of 6,500 police personnel in the state and later ignored it.

They said so far only one notification was issued recently to fill 6,500 posts. They demanded the government issue notification to fill 19,500 posts lying vacant as promised to the unemployed youth of the state.

The JAC leaders Ramanna and Hemanth Kumar demanded the government fill the posts lying vacant in prisons department and fire services in the state.