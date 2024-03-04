Police told to ensure free & fair polling

Vijayawada: Krishna district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi asked police personnel to keep strict vigil on sensitive and highly sensitive areas in the district to ensure free and fair polling and voters exercise franchise without fear.

He addressed a training session organised by the district police for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who will attend the election duties in Krishna district.

The training session was arranged on Sunday at Care and Share institute in Gannavaram and VKR/VNB Engineering College in Gudivada for the two police sub-divisions.

Adnan Nayeem said the police department has the responsibility of conducting the polls in a free and fair manner and urged the police personnel to keep strict vigil on the problematic and highly sensitive areas to check violence and clashes in the elections.

He asked the police personnel to conduct flag marches in all villages in two sub-divisions and suggested the latter be on high alert since the Election code comes into effect anytime.

He said the police should ensure that the electorate should use their voting rights in a free and fair manner. He suggested the police officials identify the problematic, sensitive and most sensitive areas based on the past history of the areas in the district.