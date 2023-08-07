Political parties, people’s organisations mourn Gaddar’s death

VIJAYAWADA: Condolences poured in following the demise of balladeer Gaddar on Sunday.

Leaders of the Congress, BJP, CPI, CPM and civil society organisations mourned the death of Gaddar. PCC president Gidugu Rudraraju and working president Janga Gowtham expressed grief over the death of Gaddar.

Rudra Raju said the death of Gaddar is a big loss to people’s agitations. He said Gaddar inspired lakhs of people with his songs and he effectively brought the people’s problems to the notice of the government with his dance and songs. Janga Gowtham said Gaddar sacrificed his life for the cause of people.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari expressed deep condolences over the demise of Gaddar. She said a revolutionary voice turned silent with the death of Gummadi Vithal Rao alias Gaddar and she prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna expressed grief over the sudden demise of people’s singer Gaddar. He said Gaddar created awareness among the people with his unique style of singing and mingling with the people. He said Gaddar played a key role in the Telugu culture and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the CPI. Jana Chaitanya Vedika president V Lakshmana Reddy also mourned the death of balladeer Gaddar. Lakshmana Reddy said Gaddar always stood for the cause of people and worked hard for the redressal of their problems.

He recalled that Gaddar played an important role in Telangana agitation and always backed the downtrodden, weaker sections, tribals and Dalits. The State unit of the CPM also expressed condolences over the demise of Gaddar. Party state secretary V Srinivasa Rao in a statement said the death of Gaddar is a big loss to the literature, people and people’s agitations. He said Gaddar spread awareness among people on various issues through his folk songs.