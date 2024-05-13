Polling begins in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Polling begins at the 46,389 polling stations in 175 assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state at 7 a.m. this morning. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the polling. The Election Commission staff conducted mock polling since 5.30 a.m. and verified the EVMs. Over 4.24 crore voters are in Andhra Pradesh and Voters Information Slips were distributed in most polling station limits.

The election staff arrived the polling stations yesterday afternoon and made arrangements for the peaceful conduct of polls. The voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Assured Minimum Facilities like drinking water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.

The voters have started reaching the polling stations. Adequate police personnel were posted at all polling stations to ensure free and fair polls. The EC officials are monitoring the polling through webcasting in more than 74 percent polling stations. The police security is very at the sensitive and hyper sensitive polling stations that are mainly located in Palnadu, Kurnool, Nandyal, Chittoor and other districts.