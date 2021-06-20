Postal Department to issue special cancellation stamp to mark Yoga Day

Vijayawada: The Department of Posts [or India Post] is coming out with a special cancellation stamp to capture the essence of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. This unique initiative will mark the commemoration of the 7th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021.

Indian Post will issue this special cancellation with a pictorial design through its 810 Head Post offices across India.

This is going to be one among the largest such simultaneous philatelic commemorations ever. Senior superintendent KVLN Murthy in a press release on Saturday said all delivery and non-delivery head post offices will put this special cancellation on all mail booked in the office on June 21.

He further said the special stamp will be an inked marking or impression with a graphical design with International Day of Yoga 2021 written in both Hindi and English languages.

A cancellation is defined as a postal marking used to deface a stamp to prevent its reuse. Such cancellations are valued collectibles and often subjects of philatelic studies.