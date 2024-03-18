Live
- Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
Just In
Power cuts in Chilakaluripet public meeting was on purpose, alleges Prathipati Pullarao
Prathipati Pullarao explains that the electricity went off several times. He disclosed that the speakers expressed their opinion that this may have happened on purpose
Amaravati : Following the alliance between TDP, BJP and Janasena parties in Andhra Pradesh, a huge public meeting was held at Boppudi in Chilakaluripet constituency on Sunday. The main speakers in this meeting were Prime Minister Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, but there was technical glitch in mic for some time during the public meeting. TDP leader and former minister Prathipati Pullarao responded to this.
Speaking to the media in Chilakaluripet, he said that the Prajagalam Sabha was successful beyond expectations. He said that this first meeting held in Chilakaluripet after the formation of the alliance will go down in history. While Prime Minister Modi, Chandrababu and Pawan were speaking in this assembly, Prathipati Pullarao explained that the electricity went off several times. He disclosed that the speakers expressed their opinion that this may have happened on purpose.
Prattipati expressed confidence that a one-sided election is going to happen with the formation of an alliance in the State. He commented that everyone was embarrassed by the achievement of a political party without doing any wrong. Prattipati made it clear that the person in Tadepalli Palace will have to pay the price. Jagan has been warned that in the coming elections, he will be punished in the People's Court.