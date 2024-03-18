Power cuts in Chilakaluripet public meeting was on purpose, alleges Prathipati Pullarao

Amaravati : Following the alliance between TDP, BJP and Janasena parties in Andhra Pradesh, a huge public meeting was held at Boppudi in Chilakaluripet constituency on Sunday. The main speakers in this meeting were Prime Minister Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, but there was technical glitch in mic for some time during the public meeting. TDP leader and former minister Prathipati Pullarao responded to this.

Speaking to the media in Chilakaluripet, he said that the Prajagalam Sabha was successful beyond expectations. He said that this first meeting held in Chilakaluripet after the formation of the alliance will go down in history. While Prime Minister Modi, Chandrababu and Pawan were speaking in this assembly, Prathipati Pullarao explained that the electricity went off several times. He disclosed that the speakers expressed their opinion that this may have happened on purpose.

Prattipati expressed confidence that a one-sided election is going to happen with the formation of an alliance in the State. He commented that everyone was embarrassed by the achievement of a political party without doing any wrong. Prattipati made it clear that the person in Tadepalli Palace will have to pay the price. Jagan has been warned that in the coming elections, he will be punished in the People's Court.

