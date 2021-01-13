Promotion of cattle augurs well for society: Nirmalanandanatha Swami

Vijayawada: Congratulating the organisers of the competitions for bulls and cowsYarlagadda Venkatrao, Swami Nirmalanandanatha said here on Tuesday that the cattle play a very important role in India which is predominantly agro-based economy.

He along with advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy visited the venue of competitions at Siddhartha Engineering College here.

It is heartening to note that such competitions were being conducted at a time the traditions are taking a back seat in society, Swami said.Later, Yarlagadda Venkatrao presented a cow to the Swami.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government earned fame in a short time as a pro-farmer. He said that it was laudable that Yarlagadda Venkatrao took initiative to conduct such competition to promote cattle rearing in a big way.Along with Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy distributed prizes to the winners in the competitions.

MLAs KolusuParthaSarathi and Malladi Vishnu, Namburu Sankar, city YSRCP president Boppana Bhava Kumar, and other leaders, farmers and sympathisers in large numbers participated in the programme.