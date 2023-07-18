  • Menu
Publish new voters list by Jan 1 next year

District Collector Ranjit Basha speaking at a review meeting at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Monday. Joint collector Ch Sridhar is also seen.
Bapatla: District Collector P Ranjit Basha directed the officials to take steps to publish voters list by January 1, 2024. Addressing the officials at a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday, he instructed the officials to provide votes to those, who completed 28 years of age and enroll as new voters.

He directed the officials to conduct enquiry on the enrollment for voters, application for deletion of names from the voters list. The officials were instructed to prepare digital maps for polling centres and urged EROs and AEROs to inspect the polling centres and submit the report. He urged the officials to submit proposals for change of polling centres, where more than 1,500 voters were allotted. Joint collector Ch Sridhar, district revenue officer Lakshmi Siva Jyothi and others attended the meeting.

