Raghurama Krishna Raju to contest from Undi

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday in a significant reshuffle of the party's candidates for the ongoing general elections undertook changes in five Assembly constituencies due to internal deliberations and adjustments.

Naidu selected new candidates for five Assembly constituencies including Undi, Paderu, Madugula, Madakasira, and Venkatagiri. He has also issued B-forms to the party MLA and MP candidates.

The party has replaced incumbent candidates in these constituencies with fresh faces.

The newly appointed candidates are K Raghurama Krishna Raju for Undi, Giddi Eeswari for Paderu (replacing Venkata Ramesh Naidu), Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for Madugula, MS Raju for Madakasira (replacing Sunil Kumar) and Kurugondla Ramakrishna for Venkatagiri (replacing Lakshmi Priya).

Additionally, Naidu has appointed M Ramaraju, the sitting MLA from Undi, as the president of the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency. T Seetharamalakshmi, the current president of the Narasapuram MP constituency, has been inducted into the TDP politburo.