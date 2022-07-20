Railway athlete wins two gold medals at World Railway Games

Vijayawada (NTR District): Railway athlete and junior clerk in the engineering department Priti Lamba won two gold medals in both 10 km cross country individual and team event at World Railway Games (Athletic) held in Berlin, Germany on Monday.

Priti Lamba represented National Indian Railway Athletic (cross country) team and participated in 10 km cross country event individually and as a team member at the Games.

She initially got selected in the national trials for Indian Railway athletic team and underwent rigorous training at sports camp at Patiala aiming for the medal at World Railway Games.

Earlier, Priti Lamba also won bronze medal in 5000-meter running race in the South Asian Games-2019, held in Nepal.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao, M Srikanth, Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B Tokkala and E Santharam congratulated Priti for her incredible performance at the international stage and for bringing laurels to the Division.