Railways decide to increase special train services through Vijayawada from September 12

The train services are said to be increased through Vijayawada Railway Division from the 12th of this month. It is known fact that due to covid-19, the trains have been on halt with only special train services running for the emery purpose. However, the railway board has decided to increase the number of special trains from 14 to 24 from September 12. It was revealed that the decision was taken to this extent as passengers are showing interest over train journeys. The railway officials are expecting 70 to 80 per cent occupancy.

As per the reports, train stops at only one station in each district under the 'Division' which stops at Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Prakasam (Ongole), Nellore stations while the scheduled‌ trains have not yet been approved. In the past, these 24 were operated as special trains. Reservations are given in advance and the passengers must arrive an hour early to board the train provided following the covid regulations.



Here are the 24 trains that will run from the 12th through Vijayawada



MGR Madras Central - Chapra (02669),



MGR Madras Central - New Delhi (02615)

Howrah - Secunderabad (02703)

Visakhapatnam - New Delhi (02805)

Howrah - Yeshwantpur (02245)

Bhubaneswar – Mumbai (020) 02664)

Danapur - KSR Bangalore (02296)

Chopra - MGR Madras Central (02670)

Guntur - Secunderabad (07201)

Howrah - Tiruchirappalli (02663)

MGR Madras Central - New Delhi (02433) Mumbai – Bhubaneswar (01019)

New Delhi – MGR Madras Central (02434)

Secunderabad – Guntur (07202)

Guwahati – Bangalore Cantonment (02510)

Secunderabad – Howrah (02704)

KSR Bangalore – Danapur (02) (02246)

New Delhi – Visakhapatnam (02806)

Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam (02728)

New Delhi – MGR Madras Central (02616) Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad (02727).

