Rajamahendravaram: Aadudam Andhra logo & poster released

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry Rural Mandal Special Officer and District Tribal Welfare Officer N Jyothi released Aadudam Andhra Tournament logo and poster at Rajamahendravaram Rural Mandal Parishad office on Wednesday.

She said that all youth above 15 years of age may register their names for participating in Aadudam Andhra Sports competitions.

Mandal Parishad Development Officer D Srinivasa Rao chaired a meeting held on the occasion. Mandal Special Officer Jyothi said that in Aadudam Andhra programme, competitions will be held in cricket, volleyball, shuttle badminton, kho kho and kabaddi events.

These sports competitions will be held from December 15 to February 3, separately for women and men at Secretariat, Mandal, Constituency, District and State levels, she said. She said that the registration of sportspersons has started from November 27th.

Secretariat secretaries have been instructed to register at least 500 to 1000 participants in each secretariat.

MPDO Srinivasa Rao said that 15 sports grounds have been selected in Rajamahendravaram Rural Mandal and various management committees have been formed. Tahsildar, Mandal Education Officer and others were present.