Rajamahendravaram: Call to avail Lok Adalat tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram : National Lok Adalat will be held on September 9 in all the courts across East Godavari district as per the orders of the National Legal Services Authority and AP State Legal Services Authority.

Disclosing the information here on Thursday, Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha said that this National Lok Adalat is being held in Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Razole, Alamuru, Tuni, Mummidivaram, Kothapeta, Prattipadu, Anaparthi, Rampachodavaram and Addatigala courts within the East Godavari Legal Services Authority limits (joint East Godavari district). Civil disputes, accident cases, bank cases, pending criminal cases, and pre-litigation cases pending in the courts will be resolved through conciliation in this Lok Adalat.

All the litigants are advised to use this opportunity and attend the National Lok Adalat which will be held across the district from 10 am on Saturday and resolve their cases in the respective courts.